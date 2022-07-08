FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Shares Down 0.3%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 5,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 54,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 53,571.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,256,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 300,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 82,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

