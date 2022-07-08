First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

FCAP opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.17. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $46.11.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

