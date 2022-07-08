First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
FCCO stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Community (Get Rating)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
