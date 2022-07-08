First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 11.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Community by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

