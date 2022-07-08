First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,254.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,549.04.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

