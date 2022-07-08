First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88. 29,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,009% from the average session volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.