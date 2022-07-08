First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 160,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 30,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

