First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 36.12% of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

