FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

FLT stock opened at $217.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

