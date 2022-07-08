Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

