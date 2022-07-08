Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $54,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 473,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

FLO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

