Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

FORD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -159.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

