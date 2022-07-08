Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in FOX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $3,409,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

