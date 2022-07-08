Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

FRU stock opened at C$13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

