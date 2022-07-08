Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:FRD opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.
About Friedman Industries (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.