FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.94. 552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

