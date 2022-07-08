FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.94. 552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BGLD)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.