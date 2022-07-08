FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Head to Head Analysis

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FuelCell Energy and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus price target of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 206.14%. Given Hyzon Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -120.33% -12.76% -9.34% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Hyzon Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $69.58 million 23.50 -$101.06 million ($0.30) -14.10 Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 140.96 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -28.67

Hyzon Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; solid oxide fuel cell/solid oxide electrolysis cell stack technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. In addition, it provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; project financing services; and real-time monitoring and remote operation, online support system, preventative maintenance, parts and supplies, on-site and classroom training, and power plant refurbishment/recycling services, as well as technical services in the areas of plant operation and performance, and fuel processing. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, microgrids, food and beverage, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

