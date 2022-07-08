FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised by Analyst

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ferrari in a research note issued on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferrari’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

RACE stock opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

