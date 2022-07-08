FY2023 EPS Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Cut by Analyst

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$54.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$0.95.
About Montage Gold (Get Rating)
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.