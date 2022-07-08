FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of RBA opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

