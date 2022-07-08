FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Increased by Raymond James (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The business had revenue of C$498.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.01 million.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$84.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$62.02 and a 12-month high of C$94.96. The firm has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

