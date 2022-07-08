FY2023 EPS Estimates for Swiss Re AG Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Swiss Re’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSREY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.9802 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

