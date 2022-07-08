FY2025 EPS Estimates for Petrofac Limited Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrofac in a report released on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.