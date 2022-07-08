Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GLMD opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

