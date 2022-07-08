Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GENC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.53. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

