Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

