GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.26.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

