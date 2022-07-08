Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 2,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 29,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 2,186.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Glass Houses Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

