Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GBLI opened at $25.91 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $376.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

