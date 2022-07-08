Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
