Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Trading Up 2.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 9,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 24,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.