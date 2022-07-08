Golden Green Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.32 and its 200-day moving average is $288.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

