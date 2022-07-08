Golden Green Inc. Purchases 1,399 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 176.3% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,867 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $210,843,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,343 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

