Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources (Get Rating)
