Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.