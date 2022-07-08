Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Up 1.7%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 1,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35.
