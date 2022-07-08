Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Graham by 38.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

