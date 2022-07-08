Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

