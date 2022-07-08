Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GPL opened at $0.12 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

