Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) versus Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Financial Contrast

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fortescue Metals Group and Great Panther Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Fortescue Metals Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortescue Metals Group is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and Great Panther Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $22.28 billion 1.66 $10.30 billion N/A N/A Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.30 -$42.24 million ($0.13) -0.96

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33%

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats Great Panther Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortescue Metals Group (Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

