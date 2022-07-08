Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Greif were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

