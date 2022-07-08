Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Haemonetics stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock worth $493,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 386,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,057,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

