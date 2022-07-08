Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $43.00.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.