Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.27.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
