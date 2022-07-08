Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

