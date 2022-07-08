Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.72.

MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.32 and its 200 day moving average is $288.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

