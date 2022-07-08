Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

