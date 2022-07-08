HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.522 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

