Head to Head Analysis: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -28.89% -5.93% Alithya Group -3.54% -8.18% -3.96%

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.08 -$257.90 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.55 -$12.40 million ($0.14) -15.93

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 107.40%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

