Head to Head Comparison: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) & University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get First Bancorp alerts:

68.6% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Bancorp and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 29.04% 10.92% 1.21% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and University Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $329.53 million 3.80 $95.64 million $3.25 10.82 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Bancorp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Bancorp and University Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.87%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Summary

First Bancorp beats University Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 branches comprising 114 branch offices located in North Carolina and seven branches in South Carolina. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About University Bancorp (Get Rating)

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.