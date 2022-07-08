Head to Head Contrast: Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) versus Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Health Trends and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Health Trends 1.42% 1.37% 0.84% Hydrofarm Holdings Group -3.09% 1.44% 1.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natural Health Trends and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Health Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 345.63%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than Natural Health Trends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Natural Health Trends shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Natural Health Trends has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Health Trends and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Health Trends $60.01 million 1.01 $1.09 million $0.07 76.01 Hydrofarm Holdings Group $479.42 million 0.35 $13.42 million ($0.35) -10.69

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Health Trends. Hydrofarm Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Health Trends, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hydrofarm Holdings Group beats Natural Health Trends on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as age-defying and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products, which include weight management and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, the company offers home appliances; daily products, such as oral care, hair care, and body care; and home appliances products. It sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Florida Institute of Massage Therapy, Inc. and changed its name to Natural Health Trends Corp. in June 1993. Natural Health Trends Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. It also provides hydroponics systems, such as hydro systems, hydro trays and components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps; atmospheric control equipment comprising controllers, monitors and timers, ventilation/air conditioning equipment, air purification equipment, and CO2 equipment; and nutrients and additives. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, Innovative Growers Equipment, Quantum, Xtrasun, Digilux, Agrobrite, SunBlaster, Jump Start, Active Eye, Autopilot, Phat, oxyClone, and GROW!T brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

